Deadline For Diesel Progress Awards Is July 13th

The second annual Diesel Progress Awards will be presented as part of the 2020 online Diesel Progress Summit on October 20. Full details on the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit can be found here.

The Diesel Progress Awards will once again celebrate excellence and achievement in the field of engine and powertrain technology, with awards in several categories.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES: Monday, July 13, 2020

Details on how to submit awards, individual award criteria, and the awards entry form can be found here.

The 2020 Award Categories include: