David Phillips Retiring from Off-Highway Research

David Phillips will retire as chairman of Off-Highway Research, effective from 1st April 2020. Phillips has been a pivotal figure at the market research and forecasting company since its inception as part of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in 1981. Following a management buy-out from the EIU he owned and ran the business from the early 1990s until its acquisition by KHL Group in 2015.

Commenting on his retirement, David Phillips said, “It has been almost 40 years since I founded Off-Highway Research, and with the company now in the very capable hands of KHL and Chris Sleight, I have decided to retire in April. I have been blessed by the support of a uniquely skilled international research staff, a very large and loyal group of clients, and many wonderful memories of an exciting and varied career.”

KHL Group managing director, James King said, “With a long career in the sector and as an in-demand speaker at conferences and events, David is incredibly well-known around the world and highly respected for his industry knowledge and experience. His support and enthusiasm for the business were instrumental in ensuring KHL’s successful acquisition of Off-Highway Research and he will be missed by his colleagues and many industry friends around the world. We wish him well for a long and happy retirement.”

Off-Highway Research will continue to be run by managing director Chris Sleight, who took over the role in 2018 following a period shadowing David Phillips. King said, “Off-Highway Research is in excellent hands. After more than 20 years working in the international industry, Chris, a former editor of International Construction and Construction Europe, has outstanding knowledge of the segment. He has already undertaken many initiatives to grow the flourishing and world-renowned Off-Highway Research business and there are exciting plans in place for the future.”

Off-Highway Research offers a unique level of international research expertise to the construction, earthmoving, mining, industrial and agricultural equipment industries. This specialist capability, offered by offices in China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK and USA is available through a combination of reports, data, subscription services and private client research. The company is staffed by industry specialists with a wide range of industry, language and consultancy skills, and is supported by a unique database of information.

For more information, visit https://www.offhighwayresearch.com