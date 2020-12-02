Danfoss Editron’s Electrical System For Wheel Loaders

Danfoss Editron, the division of Danfoss specializing in hybrid and electric powertrain systems for off-highway and marine markets, announced the development of a fully-electric wheel loader system. The company said it is the latest example of how it is transforming the construction market by enabling the electrification of heavy-duty machinery.

As with other construction machinery, there is a growing demand for electric and hybrid versions of wheel loaders as companies, cities and countries around the world continue to set CO2 and emissions reduction targets.

Developed at Danfoss’ Application Development Center in Nordborg, Denmark, Danfoss Editron’s fully-electric wheel loader system has been designed to provide high-performance levels with greater efficiency across all system states, with energy consumption kept to a minimum.

More complete details on the system are available at New Power Progress.