Danfoss Editron Powertrain For FNM E-Trucks

Danfoss Editron announced it has been selected as the official supplier for drivetrain systems that will power fully-electric trucks manufactured by Fábrica Nacional de Mobilidades (FNM) in Brazil.

Founded in 1942, FNM was among Brazil’s first truck manufacturers. The company was privatized in 1968 by the government, before being bought by Fiat who held the company until 1988. Now reborn in the era of commercial vehicle electrification, FNM has established a dedicated electric vehicle business which will focus on high-tech trucks and buses which produce zero-emissions.

“We are delighted to select Danfoss Editron as our electric drivetrain supplier, with Octillion Power Systems providing the battery systems,” said Celso Santos, chief industrial officer of FNM. “The FNM smart trucks use state-of-the-art technologies, including a tablet that is connected to an operational IT center and the client´s logistics systems. This will enable e-monitoring and innovative video-telematic solutions, such as an anti-collision camera system with artificial intelligence and alert systems for driving maneuvers like changing lanes.

