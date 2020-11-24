Dana Unveils Track Drives For Construction Equipment in China

At Bauma China, Dana unveiled a new system for 80- to 90-tonne (88- to 99-ton) crawler cranes that includes Spicer Torque-Hub RCT Series track drives as well as Brevini pumps and motors.

Dana Inc. has introduced track drives manufactured in China for a wide range of tracked construction equipment at Bauma China. Based on Spicer Torque-Hub drives with output torque ratings from 10 kNm to 130 kNm (7375 to 95,883 lb. ft.), the integrated packages are engineered to maximize the performance of diesel- and electric-driven construction equipment ranging from compact track loaders up to mid-sized crawler cranes, Dana said.

The track drives are manufactured locally in Yancheng, China, reducing the supply times to original-equipment manufacturers and helping them accelerate the production of equipment for domestic and global distribution.

At Bauma China this week, Dana is showcasing a new system for 80- to 90-tonne (88- to 99-ton) crawler cranes that includes Spicer Torque-Hub RCT Series track drives as well as high-performance Brevini pumps and motors.

“As China’s construction market continues to grow, the demand for tracked equipment is increasing, and Dana is ready today with drive and motion systems produced locally to maximize the efficiency and durability of tracked applications,” said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems.

In addition to the new track drives being produced in China, Dana currently offers a wide selection of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and rough-terrain cranes. With flexible packaging and gear ratios that meet manufacturers’ preferences for both tracked and wheeled applications, Spicer Torque-Hub drives can be packaged with Brevini hydraulic pumps and motors to offer an optimized solution for crawler cranes, Dana said.

For rough-terrain cranes, Dana engineers and manufactures advanced Spicer transmissions, heavy-duty steer axles, and driveshafts that Dana said are fully customizable with additional features and configuration options to achieve the highest levels of fuel efficiency and productivity.

Dana also manufactures high-performance Brevini winches for cranes and other heavy-duty applications with lift capacities from 990 kg to 30 tonnes (1.1 tons to 33 tons). Each winch in the series features a compact, high-speed piston motor for efficient operation.

Dana’s drive systems for compact track loaders incorporates a two-stage Spicer Torque-Hub track drive and two-speed hydraulic motor packaged together. The company also supplies axial piston pumps as well as hydraulic gear pumps and motors for compact track loaders.

Dana is presenting its full range of drive and motion systems for the construction market this week at Bauma China at stand N5-530.