@ CES: Dana Teams On E-Truck Powertrains

At CES, Paccar company Kenworth displayed a Kenworth K270E battery electric vehicle that is equipped with Dana-designed e-Powertrain system that is fully integrated and upfitted to the Kenworth chassis. Dana is also collaborating with Kenworth’s sister Paccar company Peterbilt on the development of an electric powertrain for the Peterbilt 220EV.

Paccar truck brands Peterbilt and Kenworth are each collaborating with Dana on the development of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles. The collaborations were announced at CES in Las Vegas.

Peterbilt will use a Dana-supplied e-powertrain on its Peterbilt Model 220EV battery electric vehicles. “Peterbilt continues to lead the charge by providing the industry’s largest lineup of electric vehicles,” said Jason Skoog, Paccar vice president and Peterbilt general manager. “By using the Dana electric powertrain for the Model 220EV in the medium-duty pickup and delivery market, we will be ready tomeet the growing demand of our customers who want to incorporate zero-emissions vehicles into this application.”

Peterbilt will integrate Dana’s Spicer Electrified e-propulsion system into its 220EV chassis. The truck will also be equipped with two battery packs and an onboard charger. The 220EV offers a range between 100 and 200 miles. Using the vehicle’s dc fast-charging system, the high-energy density battery packs can recharge in about an hour, making the 220EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations, Peterbilt said.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Peterbilt by providing the completee-powertrain, including the integration, and upfit for the Model 220EV electric vehicle,” said Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Drive Technologies for Dana. “Combining Peterbilt’s advanced technologies with our own expertise in delivering end-to-end turnkey electric systems, will result in highly-efficient solutions that will lead to low total cost of ownership.”

Peterbilt’s sister company Kenworth is also collaborating with Dana on electric powertrains for medium-duty Kenworth battery electric vehicles. Kenworth displayed a Kenworth K270E battery electric vehicle – the initial result of that collaboration – at its booth at CES. The zero-emissions Kenworth K270E cabover is equipped with Dana-designed e-Powertrain system that is fully integrated and upfitted to the Kenworth chassis.

Configured as a direct drive system, the vehicle utilizes a Spicer Electrified e-propulsion system and a standard Dana drive axle and driveshaft. Dana also supplies an e-power system, which generates, stores, and manages the energy for the vehicle and consists of electrified auxiliary systems, an on-board charger, and two battery packs. Dana-developed software and controls enable the diagnostics and telemetry of the complete system.

The electric powertrain will be available with range options between 100 and 200 miles. The battery packs can be recharged in about an hour using the vehicle’s dc fast-charging system, making both the Class 6 Kenworth K270E and Class 7 K370E cabovers ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations, Kenworth said.