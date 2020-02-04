Dana Opens New Gearbox Service Center

Dana Inc. announced it has opened the doors to a nearly 32,000 sq. ft. (3000 m2) facility in Slidell, La., for the repair, service, and assembly of industrial gearboxes, including the ability to custom-make gears up to 6.5 ft. (2 m).

Located in the Fremaux Park development, the new facility replaces the company’s current operations in Slidell, offering a larger footprint to meet the growing demand for industrial gearbox service, repair, and refurbishment. Dana has also invested in gear grinding and hobbing equipment and skilled personnel to increase the ability to quickly turn-around gearboxes for customers.

“The additional square footage in this new facility combined with the increased ability to rapidly make gears gives Dana the capacity we need to further support our industrial gearbox customers who come to us for custom, highly engineered solutions,” said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana’s Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. “Dana’s service and assembly centers provide critical support for our global customers throughout the lifecycle of their machinery, whether they’re building something completely new for a one-off application or maintaining current equipment to ensure maximum performance and uptime.”

In addition to the facility in Slidell, Dana has 26 service and assembly centers around the world that provide custom solutions for gearboxes used in a variety of applications such as mining, power generation and marine.

With the expanded capabilities in this facility, Dana in Slidell now offers customized open-gearing solutions for multiple applications, as well as drop-in replacements gearing and full assemblies for obsolete units. From upgrading customer gearboxes to increasing the quality and capacity, Dana’s service and assembly centers are equipped to address each of the challenges faced by its customers, including updating legacy products.

Within its global network, Dana has an extensive inventory of service components, including bearings, seals, shafts and gearing for its original-equipment brands – Brevini and PIV. The company also provides repair services for a broad range of industrial gearbox brands ranging from small applications to large, 40,000 lb. (18,000 kg) industrial gearboxes.

In addition to its service and repair capabilities, Dana partners with customers to offer on-site maintenance training to its to address the importance of maintaining equipment to extend the life of the gearbox.