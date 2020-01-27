Dana Off-Highway Systems

Dana will showcase drive systems for construction and other mobile machinery to illustrate the company’s modular approach for packaging hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions into current internal combustion vehicle architectures.

Among the products Dana will be highlighting are new Spicer Torque-Hub wheel drives. Torque-Hub planetary wheel drives are used across a variety of off-highway applications and the full range of Spicer Torque-Hub wheel drives provide 8100 to 19,000 lb.ft of drive torque. The wheel drives can also be integrated with central tire inflation systems (CTIS), the company said.

Dana has also combined Spicer Torque-Hub technology with high-performance electric motors from the Dana portfolio to deliver electric drive systems. Designed for telehandlers and other machines with load capacities up to 6600 lb., Spicer Electrified e-Axles leverage Dana’s motors, inverters, and controls to provide electrified propulsion within established vehicle architectures.

Dana has also developed the Spicer Electrified e-Gearbox, which features a compact design that manages high input speeds, provides superior power density, improves mechanical efficiency, and offers a precision-engineered interface for connecting high-performance motors.

Dana’s Spicer Smart Suite Intelligent Load Monitoring System (ILMS) is designed use vehicle data to improve performance and reduce total cost of ownership. The system uses patented and proprietary data-harvesting technologies to alert operators of potential tipping situations, reduce the risk of vehicle breakdowns, improve productivity and enhance the long-term serviceability of drive systems.

