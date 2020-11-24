Dana Expands E-Portfolio For MEWPs In China

Dana has introduced new drive systems specifically tailored for electric-driven mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs) manufactured in China, at Bauma China.

Dana Inc. today announced the introduction of comprehensive drive systems specifically tailored for electric-driven mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs) manufactured in China. The solutions extend Dana’s wide range of drive and motion systems that can be sourced locally through a single Tier I supplier.

At Bauma China this week, Dana is launching an integrated system for electric-driven boom and scissor lifts with working heights above 6.0 m. The complete package incorporates Spicer Torque-Hub wheel drives, low-voltage internal permanent magnet motors, inverters, slew drives, pump-motor, system pumps, proportional valves, and electronic control units.

Dana offers advanced drive and motion products for a wide range of MEWP designs, including scissor lifts, vertical mast lifts, articulating and telescopic boom lifts, crawler lifts and truck-mounted lifts.

“Dana’s electrification portfolio for versatile, high-performance work platforms is driving efficiencies across the Chinese construction market,” said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. “Our strong and growing presence in China ideally positions Dana to support equipment manufacturers in the region with advanced, integrated drive and motion electrification technologies.”

Dana’s e-Hub drives for MEWPs utilize a fully integrated electromechanical configuration in a compact package that includes enhanced gear geometries for quieter operation, with a power-dense motor design that delivers high efficiency and best-in-class torque performance, the company said.

Dana also designs and manufactures a broad range of Brevini motion products designed to help original-equipment manufacturers (OEM) comply with platform design, load sensing, dynamic terrain sensing, safety requirements, and other global safety standards for MEWPs.

Additionally, Dana said it leverages vehicle data to improve performance and reduce total cost of ownership through its Spicer Smart Suite Intelligent Load Monitoring System (ILMS). Spicer Smart Suite ILMS uses patented and proprietary data-harvesting technologies across the vehicle to prevent tip-over incidents, supply intelligent calibration management, and estimate axle attitude. It is designed to alert the operator of potential tipping situations, reduce the risk of vehicle breakdowns, improve productivity, and enhance the long-term serviceability of drive systems.

Dana said it has been working with MEWP players in China, including Aichi, Dingli, Genie, Haulotte, JLG, LGMG, Sinoboom, Sunward, XCMG, and Zoomlion. Since first establishing operations in China in 1991, Dana has steadily bolstered its capabilities to support vehicle manufacturers in the region through numerous investments in engineering and manufacturing resources. It currently operates 24 facilities with approximately 5700 employees in China at wholly owned and joint-venture facilities.

In August, Dana inaugurated a new 16,000 m2 manufacturing and assembly plant in Yancheng, China, to expand the production of highly specialized hub drives, planetary drives, helical and bevel helical gearboxes, and hydrostatic solutions. When fully operational, it will produce approximately 160,000 units per year for OEMs in the construction, agriculture and industrial markets, Dana said.

Dana is at Bauma China stand N5-530.