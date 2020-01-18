Dana CEO To Keynote At DP Summit

James Kamsickas, chairman and chief executive officer of Dana Inc., has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at the second Diesel Progress Summit (DPS).

The Summit, which will be held in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 20, is a one-day conference and awards event covering trends in engines, powertrains and new power technologies for off-highway machinery and on-highway commercial vehicles.

Kamsickas is a well-known figure of the global powertrain sector, leading a company that employs more than 36,000 people worldwide supplying a wide range of drivetrain components. Under his leadership – he joined Dana as president and CEO in 2015 – the company has grown sales by 30% and completed 10 acquisitions. He has broadened Dana’s expertise beyond its heritage as a mechanical powertrain supplier to encompass complete electric vehicle systems.

Kamsickas, who was additionally appointed Dana chairman last December, is an industry veteran with more than 30 years in the mobility business, spanning the light vehicle, commercial vehicle and off-highway segments. He has led global organizations that supply powertrains, interiors, acoustics, exteriors, seating, electrodynamics, sealing, thermal, industrial motion, aftermarket components and systems. He has served on the supplier councils of Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors.

At the Summit, Kamsickas will discuss how traditional powertrain and e-mobility technologies are evolving and the expected pace of change.

The second Diesel Progress Summit follows the success of the inaugural event last September, which was attended by more than 300 delegates. The Diesel Progress Summit is organized by KHL Group and its magazines Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress.

The theme of this year’s event is “New Directions In Engines And Powertrains,” and will feature speakers on electrification technology, fuel cells and other new power technologies, as well as case studies from OEMs and equipment users.

For more information, visit www.dieselprogresssummit.com