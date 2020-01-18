Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Dana CEO To Keynote At DP Summit

Mike Brezonick
Diesel Progress Summit Industry News News Newsletters 
James Kamsickas, Dana CEO

James Kamsickas, chairman and chief executive officer of Dana Inc., has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at the second Diesel Progress Summit (DPS).

The Summit, which will be held in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 20, is a one-day conference and awards event covering trends in engines, powertrains and new power technologies for off-highway machinery and on-highway commercial vehicles.

Kamsickas is a well-known figure of the global powertrain sector, leading a company that employs more than 36,000 people worldwide supplying a wide range of drivetrain components. Under his leadership – he joined Dana as president and CEO in 2015 – the company has grown sales by 30% and completed 10 acquisitions. He has broadened Dana’s expertise beyond its heritage as a mechanical powertrain supplier to encompass complete electric vehicle systems.

Kamsickas, who was additionally appointed Dana chairman last December, is an industry veteran with more than 30 years in the mobility business, spanning the light vehicle, commercial vehicle and off-highway segments. He has led global organizations that supply powertrains, interiors, acoustics, exteriors, seating, electrodynamics, sealing, thermal, industrial motion, aftermarket components and systems. He has served on the supplier councils of Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors.

At the Summit, Kamsickas will discuss how traditional powertrain and e-mobility technologies are evolving and the expected pace of change.

The second Diesel Progress Summit follows the success of the inaugural event last September, which was attended by more than 300 delegates. The Diesel Progress Summit is organized by KHL Group and its magazines Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress.

The theme of this year’s event is “New Directions In Engines And Powertrains,” and will feature speakers on electrification technology, fuel cells and other new power technologies, as well as case studies from OEMs and equipment users.

For more information, visit www.dieselprogresssummit.com

Related Articles

Dana CEO To Keynote At DP Summit
Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago
Jaeger Named President Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Diesel Progress Award winners announced in Louisville
Summit Opens With Strong Cat Message
‘No escape’ from low emissions trend for off-highway machinery
Mobile hydraulics: preparing for an electrified future
Will on-highway electrification tech work off-highway?

Latest News

Dana CEO To Keynote At DP Summit
New PowerView From Enovation
New Exec VP At Meritor
FPT, Yanmar In Marine MOU
Meritor Acquires TransPower
Ownership Change For GIE+EXPO
Bigwood New Mecalac GM
Complaints Filed Over Chinese Engines
Doosan Dealer Changes

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.