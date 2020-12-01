Daimler Trucks, PGE Plan Public Heavy-Duty Truck Charging Site

Portland General Electric (PGE) and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) recently announced the co-development of “Electric Island,” a public charging site for medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles that is expected to be the first of its kind in the United States. Electric Island, planned for Portland, Ore., will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of zero emissions (tank-to-wheel) commercial vehicles.

