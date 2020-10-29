Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Czaja New CTO At Parker Hannifin

Mike Brezonick ,
Newsletters Newsmakers 
Mark Czaja

Parker Hannifin Corp. announced that M. Craig Maxwell, vice president – chief technology and innovation officer, will retire after 24 years of service. He will be succeeded by Mark T. Czaja, currently vice president of Technology and Innovation – Motion Systems Group, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Czaja began his career with Parker as an engineering trainee and in 1985 became a product design engineer with the Control Systems Division.  He was named division engineering director in 2000. In 2004, he was promoted to vice president of Technology and Innovation – Aerospace Group, where he had responsibility for engineering and product innovation across all Aerospace divisions. Czaja was named Vice President of Technology and Innovation – Motion Systems Group in 2019.

Maxwell joined Parker in 1996 as manager of New Business Development for the Racor Division and was promoted to division engineering manager in 1998. He became Business Unit manager for the Fluid Control Division in 2002 and was elected as chief technology and innovation officer in 2003.

“Throughout his 24-year career with Parker, Craig has effectively guided the company through a period of rapid innovation and technological advancement,” said Tom Williams, Parker’s chairman and chief executive officer. “For decades, Craig has creatively applied his engineering expertise and passion for cutting-edge technologies to deliver new products and systems that create increased value for our customers. “

Related Articles

Nine Microturbines For European Manufacturers
Czaja New CTO At Parker Hannifin
Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems
Briggs & Stratton CEO Sees Better Times Ahead
ASV Continues Dealer Network Expansion
Adaptive Load Sensing In Telehandlers
Endurant HD Now Available At All Major Truck Manufacturers
Hydraulic Brake Adaptor Between Tractor And Trailer

Latest News

Nine Microturbines For European Manufacturers
Czaja New CTO At Parker Hannifin
Tuff Torq Building Product Development Test Facility
Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems
Briggs & Stratton CEO Sees Better Times Ahead
ASV Continues Dealer Network Expansion
Traton And Hino Unveil E-Mobility Joint Venture
Volvo Penta Gen-Sets For New Ferries
New Sensor From Curtiss Wright

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.