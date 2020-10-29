Czaja New CTO At Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin Corp. announced that M. Craig Maxwell, vice president – chief technology and innovation officer, will retire after 24 years of service. He will be succeeded by Mark T. Czaja, currently vice president of Technology and Innovation – Motion Systems Group, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Czaja began his career with Parker as an engineering trainee and in 1985 became a product design engineer with the Control Systems Division. He was named division engineering director in 2000. In 2004, he was promoted to vice president of Technology and Innovation – Aerospace Group, where he had responsibility for engineering and product innovation across all Aerospace divisions. Czaja was named Vice President of Technology and Innovation – Motion Systems Group in 2019.

Maxwell joined Parker in 1996 as manager of New Business Development for the Racor Division and was promoted to division engineering manager in 1998. He became Business Unit manager for the Fluid Control Division in 2002 and was elected as chief technology and innovation officer in 2003.

“Throughout his 24-year career with Parker, Craig has effectively guided the company through a period of rapid innovation and technological advancement,” said Tom Williams, Parker’s chairman and chief executive officer. “For decades, Craig has creatively applied his engineering expertise and passion for cutting-edge technologies to deliver new products and systems that create increased value for our customers. “