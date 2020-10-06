Customizable Telematics Products

AAMP Global and its EchoMaster Fleet Solutions (EFS) division have entered the telematics space with a new line of products incorporating hardware, software and support.

Products and services include asset and fleet trackers, an intelligent dash cam, live streaming video, real-time tracking, and nationwide customer service. The Telematics line expands AAMP Global’s current vehicle technology and driving experience solutions for on-road, off-road, and off-shore vehicles.

The new telematics products will allow companies to better monitor their fleets and make more informed and precise strategic business planning and fleet management decisions to increase margins, improve safety and better manage assets. By monitoring heavy equipment, trailers and other assets in real-time, companies will also be able to improve security, utilization, maintenance and uptime.

“AAMP Global and EchoMaster Fleet Solutions are excited to enter this new market with our comprehensive Telematics platform. Our solution will give fleet managers the data and analytics to make the best use case of assets in real-time and for future planning and growth, allowing them to deliver maximum efficiency and profitability,” said Brad Chapple, executive vice president and general manager of Commercial/Fleet, AAMP Global. “These tools have the capability to improve everything from driver safety to a company’s bottom line.”

The telematics hardware offerings — including two asset trackers, two fleet trackers, and an intelligent dash cam that films live streaming video outside and inside fleet vehicles — help owners and managers track fleets in real time through tools such as driver management, vehicle health, maintenance management, traffic, and route planning.

The company said a key differentiator is AAMP Global’s monitoring software, powered by M2M in Motion and accessible via tablets, mobile devices (Android and iOS) and PC. The single-platform tool gives fleet managers the ability to set up automated reports and notifications.

“There’s no need to spend hours digging through endless raw data, as all the information you need to know about your fleet is presented to you,” Chapple said. “As a bonus, all this data can help lower insurance costs, as fleets are able to show a long-standing record of safe driving.”