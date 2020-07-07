Curtis Engine Merges With Western Branch

Engine distributor and power gen packager Curtis Engine & Equipment Co., Inc., Baltimore, Md. and Western Branch Diesel, Portsmouth, Va. have announced a transaction merging Curtis Engine with Western Branch Diesel LLC’s Power Generation Division. The new company will go to market as Curtis Power Solutions, LLC.

Founded in 1944, Curtis Engine is a provider of diesel and natural gas/LP power generation equipment sales and service and offers a range of distributed power generation equipment from manufacturers such as MTU, as well as Doosan and ASCO among others.

Western Branch Diesel is a distributor and service provider for Detroit Diesel, MTU, Volvo Penta, and Allison Transmissions. Western Branch has 12 branches located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Kentucky. The branches supply sales and service to the on-highway, power-generation, oil/gas, construction and industrial, mining and quarry, and marine markets. The company’s 290+ team members include over 120 service technicians.

Western Branch is part of the Indel Power Group holding company that was created in 2019 with the merger of Johnson & Towers LLC and Western Branch Diesel LLC, along with Johnson Truck Center LLC and Dovell & Williams LLC.

Trip Harrison, CEO of Curtis Engine said, “merging with Western Branch Diesel’s Power Generation Division allows us to expand our respective networks and bring that experience to more markets. Curtis Engine is unique in the region because we focus solely on commercial generation for commercial, institutional and government customers,” Harrison said.

“Leveraging the Indel Power Group network will position Curtis Power Solutions as a market leader in the power generation industry,” said David Johnson, CEO of Indel Power Group. “We believe that the complementary nature of each company’s strengths, combined with the specific expertise and resources across both companies, will result in the optimization of sales and service activities throughout the entire territory.”