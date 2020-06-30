Diesel Progress

Cummins Wins Turbocharger Patent Action

Mike Brezonick
Cumins VG turbocharger
Cummins prevailed in a patent action surrounding the design of its Holset VG turbocharger.

Cummins Inc. announced a successful legal action against Turbo Lab, a Virginia-based manufacturer of aftermarket turbochargers, for infringement of Cummins’ patents by the unauthorized marketing and selling of turbo nozzle rings, a critical component of the Holset VGT turbo.

Turbo Lab agreed Cummins’ patents were valid and infringed and, as part of the settlement, it further agreed to cease and desist purchasing, making and selling any nozzle ring product that infringes Cummins’ patents, and to destroy all existing infringing stock.

“For more than 100 years Cummins has created dependable quality power technologies and we are committed to defending our intellectual property for the success of our customers,” said Shon Wright, vice president of Cummins Turbo Technologies. “With support from our global partners, we will continue to survey the global marketplace to ensure the company’s intellectual property is protected.”

