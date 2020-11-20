Cummins Westport Changes Board, Management Team

Tom Hodek

Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) has announced changes to its board of directors and management in accordance with the terms of the 50/50 joint venture agreement between Cummins Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Changes to the management team are:

Tom Hodek has been appointed president of CWI. Hodek was director of Sales and Marketing for CWI and previously led the development of the latest generation of CWI’s ISX12N, L9N and B6.7N engines.

Chad Mobley has been re-appointed as controller.

Gord Exel, president of CWI will be stepping down as president upon the completion of his term.

Changes to the board of directors are:

Jim Arthurs, executive vice president of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has been elected chair of CWI.

Roe East, director, Off-Highway Product Strategy of Cummins Inc. is stepping down as chair of CWI upon the completion of his term. East will remain on the CWI board of directors.

The following have also been elected to the CWI board of directors:

Scott Baker, vice president, Engineering, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Jack Kienzler, senior director, Corporate Development, Cummins Inc.

Timo Lehtiniitty, controller – Joint Ventures, Engine Business, Cummins Inc.

Jim MacCallum, senior vice president, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

All of the changes take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Cummins Westport Inc. designs, engineers and markets 5.9 to 12 L spark-ignited natural gas engines for North American commercial transportation applications such as trucks and buses. CWI is a joint venture of Cummins and Westport Fuel Systems.