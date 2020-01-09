Diesel Progress

Cummins Westport Certifies B6.7N Gas Engine

Mike Brezonick
Cummins Westport B6.7N

Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) announced it has received certifications from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its B6.7N natural gas engine. Like the Cummins Westport ISX12N and L9N engines, the B6.7N meets CARB’s optional Low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr. The B6.7N also meets 2021 EPA greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) requirements.

“We’re proud to continue our legacy of emissions-leading products,” said Gordon Exel, president, Cummins Westport Inc. “The B6.7N is an excellent choice for medium-duty customers looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower their overall environmental footprint without sacrificing performance.”

Designed for truck, school bus and shuttle bus applications, the B6.7N natural gas engine is available with ratings from 200 to 240 hp with up to 560 lb.ft. of torque. Like Cummins Westport’s L9N and ISX12N engines, the B6.7N  incorporates onboard diagnostics, an enhanced, maintenance-free three-way catalyst, a closed crankcase ventilation system and an engine control module recently redesigned for improved durability.

“All of the institutional knowledge we developed with the 9 L and 12 L engines went into the B6.7N,” said Tom Hodek, Cummins Westport Sales and VPI Program director. “We’re now able to deliver a full suite of ‘Near Zero’ emissions options for the on-highway market and we feel these products give the industry an economically viable way to reduce emissions while maintaining performance and low cost of operation.”

All CWI engines can be used with compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG).

