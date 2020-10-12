Cummins To Upgrade Seymour Large Engine Plant

Cummins announced it will spend more than $25 million to upgrade its Seymour, Ind., engine plant, where the company builds high horsepower engines such as the QSK95.

Cummins Inc. has announced plans to invest more than $25 million at its Seymour Engine Plant (SEP) over the next several years. The investment at the Indiana facility is also expected to create and retain more than 150 jobs over the next 5 to 10 years.

“After our significant investments into our manufacturing and tech center infrastructure over the last 10 years, our latest expansion decision will once again expand our ability to serve global markets and bring new products and technology from our high horsepower engine hub in Seymour,” said Norbert Nusterer, president, Power Systems Business Segment, Cummins Inc. “The evolving partnerships with our terrific workforce as well as the city help us build a more successful company, while in turn allowing us to contribute to stronger and more vibrant communities in and around Seymour. We are grateful to all stakeholders for the solid effort of past years on which this latest decision is built.”

The investment in upgrading existing plant infrastructure at SEP, which is Cummins’ global high-horsepower headquarters, will bring in new manufacturing capabilities, including assembly, machining and block lines as well as testing equipment. This investment will improve and refine the plant’s capabilities to prepare for the addition of a new engine platform that will be launched for global customers in 2024.

“This is exciting for our employees,” said Darren Wildman, Americas Operations leader, Power Systems Business at Cummins. “These investments ultimately mean we are going to bring to market the next generation of high-horsepower engines. A new engine platform allows us to tap even deeper into our exceptional technological, engineering and manufacturing expertise to create a game-changing product to serve more customers and expand into new markets.”

Over the past 10 years, Cummins has invested more than $350 million at its high-horsepower operations in Seymour, including a significant renovation of the plant and the addition of a cutting-edge technical center, bringing together key capabilities to enhance technological and product development. The investment has contributed to a nearly doubling of the employment at its Seymour operations, where it now has 1100 employees.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC), IEDC offered Cummins up to $550,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants based on the company’s plans to create up to 87 new jobs by the end of 2028. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once hires are made.

SEP produces natural gas and diesel engines ranging in size from 15 to 95 L used in power generation, rail, marine, mining, agricultural, oil and gas, industrial and military applications.