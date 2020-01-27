Diesel Progress

Cummins B4.5 Performance Series
ConExpo/IFPE 

Cummins Showing Performance Engines

Mike Brezonick

Cummins will showcase the B4.5, B6.7 and L9 Performance Series engines, along with F3.8 Power Unit that comes complete with aftertreatment and cooling pack.

The full Performance Series engine lineup spans 3.8 to 15 L and 100 to 675 hp (75 to 503 kW). According to Cummins, the engines deliver on average 10% more power and 20% more torque across the 3.8 to 9 L range, which the company said enables OEMs to produce equipment that delivers higher power density and machine capability in a more compact, less complex package. The Performance Series engines do not use exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and Cummins Single Module aftertreatment system that incorporates all aftertreament components in a single package that Cummins said can be as much as 60% smaller and 40% lighter than previous aftertreatment systems.

Alongside its diesel technology, Cummins will display its vision of a future worksite, with alternative fuel sources, electric technology and connected solutions. The company will reinforce is position that the future does not have a “one power source fits all” approach, instead will incorporate diesel, hybrids and electrification working together to meet both operational and environmental objectives.

See Cummins at ConExpo booth S-84407

Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

