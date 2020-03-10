Cummins Performance Series Warranty Extended

At ConExpo, Cummins Inc. announced the introduction of a new Encompass Extra extended warranty program for its latest F3.8, B4.5, B6.7 and L9 Performance Series diesel engines used in construction, logging, agriculture, oil and gas, power unit and generator drive applications.

“Our Performance Series engines are designed to deliver more with less — more power and torque with less servicing and running costs, said Chris Brown, Cummins Global Aftermarket director. “Our new extended warranty program provides an additional benefit, giving customers the confidence and security of extra protection at a very competitive price.”

Cummins standard engine warranty is two years or 2000 hours, whichever occurs first, or one year

with unlimited hours if the 2000 hours is exceeded in the first year. The new Encompass Extra program provides a range of engine coverage options up to five years with unlimited hours (8000 hours on the F3.8 engine). It can cover parts and labor or parts, labor and travel, depending on customer needs. Additional coverage is also available for the Cummins aftertreatment to provide the same protection level as with the engine.

“The simpler configuration of our Performance Series engines has enabled Cummins to offer a very competitive program with no deductible,” Brown said “This has a positive impact on total cost of operation and protects the operator from unexpected costs. It reduces the owner’s risk and is ideal for machines in rental fleets. Customers should contact their local distributor to talk about Encompass Extra options and pricing.”

Ranging from 100 to 430 hp the Performance Series engines deliver on average 10% more power and 20% more torque than previous models, Cummins said. The higher power density enables equipment manufacturers to produce machines with more capability or downsize engines to save cost without impacting machine operation.

The Performance Series’ engines on display incorporate a less complex design with no EGR. Cummins said its latest Single Module aftertreatment system is also easier to install, being 20% smaller and 40% lighter than the previous system. Suitable applications for the construction and materials handling industry include excavators, wheeled loaders, fork trucks, cranes, container handlers, rollers, compactors and compressors.

An equivalent Encompass Extra program for the X12 and X15 Performance Series engines will be launched soon, Cummins said.