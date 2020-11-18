Diesel Progress

Cummins Outlines Hydrogen Strategy

Ian Cameron

As it continues its expansion into adopting and developing hydrogen strategies Cummins recently held a virtual event to outline its approach to contributing to a carbon-free future.

The company held its Hydrogen Day headed by chairman and chief executive officer Tom Linebarger in front of more than 3,000 analysts, media members, environmental representatives and other groups.

The company highlighted how it will address production of the low carbon source and also the fuel cell technology to covert it into power for business. For the full story visit our sister website Newpowerprogress.com

