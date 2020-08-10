Cummins, Navistar In New Engine Agreement

Cummins and Navistar have announced a long-engine supply agreement through which Cummins will supply medium-duty and heavy-duty big bore engines, such as this X15 Efficiency Series diesel, for International Trucks and IC Buses in US and Canada.

Cummins Inc. and Navistar International Corp. announced another step in their partnership by extending their long-term engine supply agreement through the next two emission cycles.

Through the agreement, Cummins has been selected as Navistar’s preferred supplier of medium-duty and heavy-duty big bore engines for International Trucks and IC Buses in US and Canada. No financial terms for the agreement were announced.

“We’re excited to deepen what is an already strong partnership with Navistar, spanning more than 80 years,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president, Engine Business at Cummins Inc. “Navistar is a critical partner to Cummins and we believe the International LT Series trucks paired with the Cummins X15 Efficiency Series and Eaton Cummins Endurant HD transmission provides the best fuel economy, improved uptime and overall TCO for our mutual long haul customers.”

“The Cummins engine paired with Navistar International vehicles showcase technology-driven innovation that delivers the performance heavy-duty customers have come to expect to meet the demanding transportation needs of today and tomorrow,” Padmanabhan said. “Extending this relationship through a long-term partnership ensures that both companies will be able to collaborate and meet the challenges of the next emissions cycles and beyond.”

The Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines will continue to power the International MV and HV Series trucks, as well as Navistar’s IC Bus CE and RE Series school busses.

“This new long-term agreement with Cummins, in combination with our proprietary powertrains, will offer International customers the most competitive and fuel efficient engines in the market while reducing our investment requirements to meet future emissions regulations,” said Phil Christman, president, Operations, Navistar. “The extension of our partnership allows both companies to optimize future research and development investments in existing technologies as well as the flexibility to invest in advanced technologies.”