Cummins Names Six New Vice Presidents

Mike Brezonick
Cummins Inc. named six people to vice president positions, effective Oct. 1. The six are John Gaidoo, Judy Brunson, Bonnie Fetch, Cathy Van Way, John Brockhaus and Angel Franklin.

“Each of these talented leaders is a champion of our company values and has demonstrated their ability to deliver results for our customers and improve the lives of those around them,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “These are all critical roles, and I am confident that each of these leaders will have a significant and positive impact on Cummins’ long-term success.”

Gaidoo has been named vice president, Deputy General Counsel, Employment and Labor Relations. He joined Cummins in 2011 and has held several roles in addition to his position as an employment lawyer, serving as the global lead lawyer for the company’s Crisis Action Management Program, Assistant Corporate Secretary and the executive director of Human Resources for the Cummins Emissions Solutions (CES) business.

Brunson is the new vice president of Quality. She joined Cummins earlier this year after 20 years in the Daimler and DaimlerChrysler family of companies where she held positions in Research and Development, Engineering, Manufacturing, Product Marketing and Planning, Product Litigation, Quality and Customer Experience and Operations.

Fetch has been appointed vice president of the Cummins Distribution Business Supply Chain Services. She joined Cummins in 2018 from Caterpillar, where she held a range of positions in Logistics, Manufacturing, Product Design, Human Resources, Organizational Development and business leadership over the course of 20 years.

Van Way, who has been with Cummins nearly 20 years, is the new vice president, Government Relations. Under her leadership, Cummins said its Government Relations function has matured from a U.S. focused team to a global team. In addition to her work in the United States, Van Way spent two years in Cummins’ Beijing office, establishing a government relations presence for the company in China.

Brockhaus is the new vice president of  Human Resources Technology and Strategy. He has 20 years of experience in a variety of Human Resource (HR) roles at Cummins.

Franklin, new vice president, Compensation and Benefits, joined Cummins in January 2019 to lead the Compensation and Benefits team, including health and wellness, retirement, mobility and broad-based compensation. Before joining Cummins, Franklin spent 15 years in roles with Tesla, Kellogg and Ernst & Young.

