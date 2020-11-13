Cummins Closes NPROXX Hydrogen Joint Venture

Cummins has finalized its joint venture with NPROXX for hydrogen storage tanks for mobile and stationary applications.

Cummins Inc. announced that it closed on the previously announced NPROXX joint venture with ETC for hydrogen storage tanks. No financial details were provided concerning the 50-50 joint venture, which was first announced in June.

The joint venture will provide customers with hydrogen products for both on-highway and rail applications. Leveraging more than 40 years of centrifuge technology from ETC, NPROXX has been supplying carbon fiber tanks for more than two years with products in bus, truck, train and other on-highway applications.

More details are available at New Power Progress.