Crucial Stage 5 Delay Breakthrough, Says Industry

A crucial breakthrough has been made in a bid to extend the Stage 5 transition deadlines.

That’s the view today of CECE which represents and promotes the European construction equipment and related industries.

It said that yesterday’s meeting of the Member States’ Ambassadors (COREPER) endorsed a new joint position by the Council of the European Union (EU) on the extension of the transition deadlines within the NRMM Stage 5 Regulation 1628/2016.

COREPER is the the Permanent Representatives Committee and is responsible for preparing the work of the Council.

Yesterday’s endorsement is seen as highly significant as COREPER is regarded as occupying an integral and pivotal position in the EU’s decision-making system.

COREPER decided to change its previous text, agreeing on a new joint position, which removes the controversial review clause and includes the necessary amendment on retroactive application of the new legal text. This retroactivity clause will make the legal text applicable from 1st July even if publication in the Official Journal of the EU will take place later.

“It is fundamental to note that this is a major step forward on the joint industry request to delay the application of the transition deadlines in light of the major disruptions and production stoppages within the whole NRMM manufacturing industry,” CECE said.

In early June Diesel Progress reported that the European Commission has officially presented legal proposals to extend Stage 5 transition deadlines because of the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposals call for a 12-month extension to ease difficulties caused by the outbreak for non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) manufacturers.

In late March the European industry associations representing the non-road mobile machinery sector called on the EU to adopt swift measures in response to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint letter sent to the European Commission CECE, CEMA, EGMF, EUnited Municipal Equipment & Cleaning, Europgen and FEM ask for a moratorium on the application of 2020 and 2021 deadlines listed in Regulation 2016/1628/EU on exhaust emissions from NRMM and 2018/985/EU for agricultural vehicles.

The cosignatories pointed out that the COVID-19 outbreak “is causing complete interruptions of supply of parts and components.”

“The situation is critical. A temporary moratorium must be granted, with deadlines postponed until the situation can be reassessed. Neutral from an environmental point of view, the measure would prevent further economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to our manufacturing industries and the jobs that depend on them” said Riccardo Viaggi, CECE Secretary General.