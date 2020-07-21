COVID-19 Webinar Recording Now Available

The recording of the Diesel Progress webinar COVID-19. The Way Ahead is now available. The speakers were Bill Chimley, director, Training & Publications, Komatsu America Corp., Eric Neal, executive director, Cummins Off-Highway business and Darren Tasker, vice president Industrial, Volvo Penta of the Americas.

The sectors covered by the industry-leading titles Diesel Progress and Diesel Progress International have, of course, been dramatically hit by the global pandemic. During the webinar the speakers discussed how their companies are managing through the crisis and gave an insight into life after the virus.

The webinar was hosted by Ian Cameron, editor of Diesel Progress International and it was sponsored by Antares Life Cycle Solutions, Carlisle Brake and Friction, Cummins, JCB Power Systems and Oesse Advanced Cooling Solutions.

To view the webinar recording Click here