COVID-19 Industry Communications Center – UPDATED

With the unprecedented impact of the Coronavirus on the industry, Diesel Progress will maintain a running news feed of the latest information involving COVID-19. If you have news to share, please contact mike.brezonick@khl.com, mike.osenga@khl.com, chad.elmore@khl.com or ian.cameron@khl.com.

─ Tuesday, March 18, 2:46 p.m. ─

AVL Large Engine Tech Days Postponed

AVL announced that its Large Engine Tech Days 2020 will be postponed.

In a statement, the company noted that “the coronavirus pandemic is profoundly changing the daily life of each and every one of us. As a globally active company constantly aware of its responsibility, AVL recognized the seriousness of the situation and immediately took several measures that are necessary to protect our employees and, of course, our customers and suppliers.

“Due to these far-reaching precautionary measures and the strict regulations of the Austrian Federal Government, the AVL Large Engine Tech Days 2020 scheduled for April this year unfortunately have to be postponed to 2021.”

More information will be made available by the company later.

─ Tuesday, March 18, 2:44 p.m. ─

Scania To Stop Production In Europe

Scania said it plans to stop operations at most of its European production units on Wednesday, March 25 due to component shortages and the major disruptions that have occurred in the supplier and logistics chain as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in Europe.

“To ensure our customers’ vitally important transports for society, our service workshops and parts centres will continue their operations,” said Scania’s President and CEO Henrik Henriksson.

At present, Scania expects to resume production within two weeks. Scania staff directly affected by the planned production shutdown are employees at the group’s plants in Sweden, the Netherlands and France. Scania is in close dialogue with the union representatives in order to jointly address the situation.

“The management and employee representatives both highly appreciate the state support measures that are now being made available in the countries where our staff now temporarily will lack work,” said Henriksson.

Scania’s industrial operations in Latin America, which account for about one-fifth of the company’s production volume, will still continue as planned.

─ Tuesday, March 18 ─

JCB Stops Production

JCB is today stopping production at all of its U.K. manufacturing plants as disruption resulting from the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic causes an unprecedented reduction in global demand.

The company is halting production for the rest of this week and the whole of next week at its nine manufacturing plants in Staffordshire and Derbyshire, England and Wrexham, Wales.

Shop floor employees affected by the move will be paid in full during this period, the company said. No decision has yet been taken on what happens from the week commencing Monday, March 30th and beyond. Office staff will continue to work a 39-hour week, with many working from home, in support of the Government’s social distancing policy.

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said: “These measures are unprecedented in the history of JCB but are absolutely necessary to protect the business. As we continue to deal with the health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more challenging to maintain business continuity in this volatile economic climate.

“JCB is a global exporter and worldwide demand for our products has dropped sharply as customers cancel orders and defer deliveries. This is not just a U.K. issue, it is worldwide and with countries like France, Spain and Italy going into lockdown, those key markets for construction equipment disappear overnight.

“In light of this fast-changing situation, we need to re-plan our production and, as a result, manufacturing at all UK factories will cease for the rest of this week and all of next week. This will allow us to take stock of the situation, re-plan our order book, prioritize products that are definitely required by customers, and ensure parts and components are reassigned to support the production of these products.”

JCB’s plant in Pudong, near Shanghai, ceased production last month as the impact of the pandemic initially took hold. After several weeks of disruption, the factory is now fully operational again.

Manitou Closes French Operations Unit March 31

Manitou Group issued the following announcement.

In order to limit the expansion of COVID-19 and following the closure announcements received in the morning of March 17 by numerous partners, customers and suppliers, Manitou Group has decided to close its operations in France as from today 1 pm until March 31. This provision concerns all French operations, excluding spare parts, customer support and some central functions.

The group is currently unable to determine the overall impact that this crisis will have on the financial full year.

Cummins Outlines COVID Measures

Cummins has implemented a range of measures regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and said it is monitoring the situation along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, as well as local, state and federal governments.

The company said it has activated its Global Crisis Response Team to ensure, it said, that it is “taking appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

Companywide measures include:

-Supply Chain teams continuing to host daily meetings and working to mitigate any current and potential impact to its global supply chain, including dual sourcing for critical materials and working with logistics providers to ensure delivery and more.

-Implementing increased “rigorous” hygiene and cleaning procedures at plants, tech centers, branches, logistics centers and offices, including shared technician tools and the devices it uses to service customer equipment.

-Issuing guidelines for customers and suppliers who visit its facilities and asking employees, customers and suppliers to “exercise vigilance and transparency when planning their visit to prevent any unintended exposure to the virus by reviewing a series of screening questions.”

-Implementing a domestic and international air travel restriction and other region-specific travel restrictions through April 15.

Daimler Measures In Response To COVID-19

Due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daimler Group decided March 17 to suspend the majority of its production in Europe, as well as work in selected administrative departments, for an initial period of two weeks. By taking this action, the company said it is following the recommendations of international, national and local authorities.

The suspension applies to Daimler’s car, van and commercial vehicle plants in Europe and will start this week. Connected to this is an assessment of global supply chains, which currently cannot be maintained to their full extent. An extension of this measure will depend on further developments. Wherever operations need to be continued, the company will take appropriate precautions to prevent the infection of its employees.

With these closures, Daimler is helping to protect its workforce, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the spread of the pandemic. At the same time, this will help the company to prepare for a period of temporarily lower demand and to protect its financial strength.

Given the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the economic effects on Daimler cannot be adequately determined or reliably quantified at this time.

Daimler’s management said it is monitoring the situation constantly and will take further measures as required. Full operations will be resumed when the situation improves.

Virus Fears Hit Volvo

The full financial impact of the COVID-19 epidemic is being felt with Volvo revealing that the virus is likely to hit its bottom line.

In a statement it said, “The consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the Volvo Group, and there is a considerable risk of a material financial impact on the Group as from mid-March.

“The Volvo Group and its suppliers are continuously working to minimize any consequences for customers and mitigating the impact on the Group.”

For more, click here.

OTC To Be Rescheduled

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), originally scheduled for May 4-7, has been postponed until fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, show organizers said, “The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) recognizes the unprecedented global challenge associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our partners, attendees, exhibitors, staff, and community are of the utmost importance, and our hearts go out to all who have been affected.

Considering the rapidly changing guidance from governments and companies, OTC has chosen to postpone the conference from 4–7 May to the third quarter 2020. We are actively working to confirm dates in August or September.”

For more information, click here.

SaMoTer Rescheduled To September

SaMoTer and Asphaltica – the two trade shows at Veronafiere, Italy, dedicated to construction equipment and the bitumen and road infrastructure sector – scheduled in Verona May 16-20 have now been re-scheduled to October 21-25 due to the coronavirus together with ICCX Southern Europe, the precast exhibition-conference.

These events will now be held alongside Oil&nonOil, the energy, fuel and mobility services trade fair scheduled October 21-23.

“The new postponement agreed upon is consequently the result of real time listening to the market and careful assessments,” said Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere. “We took into account the need to ensure safety in health terms and safeguard the important investments planned by companies taking part. This unity of intent with stakeholders once again highlights the sector’s confidence in the capacity of the trade fair system to support it and be a tool for relaunching the sector, even in times of great crisis such as those we are currently experiencing.”

Virus Impacts Marine Certification

COVID-19 has also impacted on the work of the International Marine Certification Institute (IMCI) which certifies watercraft and their components, including engines, to European Union standards.

It said its inspectors and the staff of the IMCI office have today switched to “smart-working-mode” in order to prevent any further spread of this virus adding that this will mean processing will take longer than usual.

The core business of Brussels, Belgium-based IMCI is the CE-certification of watercraft and their components according to the Recreational Craft Directive of the European Union.

In addition, it has other certification programs in this market segment, such as the certification of components according to the standards of the American Boat and Yacht Council and watercraft according the National Marine Manufacturers Association) requirements, both for the U.S. market.

Vibration Symposium Rescheduled

Due to the serious development in connection with COVID-19 and the latest decrees of the Austrian Government, the Vibration Association announced that the Torsional Vibration Symposium will is being rescheduled to May 17-19, 2021.

Those who have already paid the registration fee are automatically registered for the new date in 2021. In case you cannot participate in 2021, participation fee refunds will be provided within the next few months.

Metso Mulls South African Closure

As part of the global supply footprint development strategy in its Minerals operations, Metso is initiating consultations to evaluate the potential closure or other alternatives for its operations in Vereeniging, South Africa.

“Our strategy is to utilize synergies of the most efficient manufacturing and sourcing opportunities globally. We are continuously developing our supply footprint to deliver the best value, availability and quality for our customers,” said Sami Takaluoma, president, Minerals Consumables business area at Metso.

Metso’s unit in Vereeniging provides pumps, spare parts, consumables, and repair services for the mining industry. The unit has approximately 200 employees.

Denso Cuts Visits

Denso said it has put a contingency plan in place to protect its workforce, customers and suppliers in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It said that all employees, including Denso’s customer service team, are available and can be contacted on their usual e-mail addresses and phone numbers; however, regretfully, the company said its sales and technical staff are not permitted to undertake customer visits at this time.

A spokesperson said: “With recent World Health Organization and Government announcements, it is clear that the COVID-19 situation is set to have a profound impact on everyday life in the UK and Ireland, as well as across the globe in the short to medium-term at least.

“Whilst we are determined to protect our own staff and mitigate the risk of contracting the virus as much as possible, we have always prioritized customer support at Denso and will continue to do so in these uncertain times.”

The company, which supplies advanced automotive components and technology, said it will release further updates as the situation develops, but, in the meantime, customers can contact the company if they have any questions.

Diesel Progress’ sister KHL publication, International Construction, has published an extensive report on the COVID-19 impacts on the construction industry. The full report can be found here.

Highlights of that report include:

French Contractors Call For 10-Day Halt The French contractors’ association Federation Française du Bâtiment (FFB) has requested a 10-day stop to construction in the country to allow the industry to prepare safety measures for construction workers. Read full story here.

Off-Highway Research Comment On China: “China is slowly returning to normal. Factories are coming back to full production and there is an expectation that travel restrictions will start to ease up soon. The Government is already taking lots of steps to stimulate the economy such as relaxing credit rules and allowing Provincial Governments to issue more bonds.”

Komatsu Sales In China: Komatsu has revealed that sales of excavators (6t class and above) in China fell by 35% year-on-year in January and by 67% in February.

