COVID-19 Halts EGSA Spring Conference

Citing the COVID-19 outbreak, the Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA) has canceled its spring conference, which was scheduled for March 15-17 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

“In light of the latest updates with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is with great regret that we inform you that, for reasons out of our control, we have no alternative but to cancel the 2020 EGSA Spring Conference, due to take place in Las Vegas, NV, March 15 -17,” the organization said. “It has been our priority to create a safe and healthy environment for our attendees and exhibitors, and with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recent reclassification of the virus to a pandemic along with recent Government changes to travel restrictions, we feel we are no longer able to ensure the health and safety of our attendees.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as EGSA Staff remain in Vegas to work with Planet Hollywood on this matter.”

EGSA is dedicated exclusively to on-site power generation and is comprised of over 750 companies throughout the U.S. and around the world that make, sell, distribute and use on-site power generation technology and equipment, including generators, engines, switchgear, controls, voltage regulators, governors and other products.