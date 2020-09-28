Diesel Progress

Control Specialist HED Changes Website Domain

HED Inc.

HED, Inc., Hartford, Wis., has announced a change of its Internet domain name, moving to www.HEDcontrols.com. The previous web domain was www.hedonline.com.

“The change embodies who we are and what we do,” said Paul Ludwig, president and CEO of HED. “It will help to strengthen our brand further.”

Links to the HED website that use the HEDonline.com domain will automatically be redirected to HEDcontrols.com.

HED (Hydro Electronic Devices) designs and manufactures electronic control solutions, including control modules, telematics, vehicle displays, engine displays and configurators, CAN keypads and jog dials, software tools and camera for on-highway, off-highway, specialty vehicle and equipment applications.

