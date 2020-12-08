Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Control Specialist DynaGen Acquired By Cattron

Mike Brezonick , , , ,
Industry News News Newsletters 
DynaGen
DynaGen, the Canadian manufacturer of engine and generator set controls, has been acquired by Harbour Group company Cattron.

DynaGen Technologies Inc. announced it has completed a transaction of sale with Cattron, a global supplier of high-performance, wireless connectivity and control solutions, based in Warren, Ohio.

The transaction was approved by DynaGen’s board and shareholders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cattron has been in operation since 1946 and currently has more than 300 employees based in eight locations around the world. The company is owned by the Harbour Group, a private equity firm in St. Louis, Mo.

Privately held DynaGen was founded by Paul Wareham and designs and manufactures engine and generator control systems for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket applications. The company is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada.

DynaGen said the merger between it and Cattron propels the DynaGen portfolio to reach a global audience and accelerate growth by leveraging Cattron’s production and distribution, global team and complimentary control solutions.

“When I became CEO of DynaGen approximately one year ago, I knew this company had huge upside opportunity and was punching way above its weight for the size of the organization,” said DynaGen CEO Jamie Davison. “It was apparent early on that an acquisition by a strong industry player could propel the brand and its products to the world stage and would be the right catalyst for growth. We met with a number of potential suitors but Cattron stood out as the obvious choice for DynaGen and its team.”

“DynaGen brings trusted engineering, product design and application expertise to a vital customer base.  Beyond generator control, the company has made great strides in offering users flexible and powerful telemetry capability.” said Ryan Wooten, CEO of Cattron.  “We are continually focused on expanding our offering and bringing value to our customer relationships. DynaGen is a strong strategic complement and will enable us to broaden our addressable market.”

 

 

Related Articles

Control Specialist DynaGen Acquired By Cattron
Danfoss Editron Powertrain For FNM E-Trucks
Volvo VNR Electric Truck Now On Sale In N.A.
Bobcat, Magni Team On Telehandlers
Danfoss Editron’s Electrical System For Wheel Loaders
New Cummins Connected Engine For Freightliner
Daimler And Foton Strike Truck Deal For China
Rolls-Royce Acquires Marine Automation Company

Latest News

On-Highway Trucks, Engines Continue Growth Path
Control Specialist DynaGen Acquired By Cattron
Albach Picks MAN Engine For Diamant 200 Chipper Update
Aurora To Acquire Uber’s Self-Driving Unit
Danfoss Editron Powertrain For FNM E-Trucks
New Digital Hydraulic Actuator
ASV To Increase Machine Production Capacity by 30%
Volvo VNR Electric Truck Now On Sale In N.A.
Plus Picks BlackBerry Operating System For Self-Driving Trucks

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.