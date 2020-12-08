Control Specialist DynaGen Acquired By Cattron

DynaGen, the Canadian manufacturer of engine and generator set controls, has been acquired by Harbour Group company Cattron.

DynaGen Technologies Inc. announced it has completed a transaction of sale with Cattron, a global supplier of high-performance, wireless connectivity and control solutions, based in Warren, Ohio.

The transaction was approved by DynaGen’s board and shareholders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cattron has been in operation since 1946 and currently has more than 300 employees based in eight locations around the world. The company is owned by the Harbour Group, a private equity firm in St. Louis, Mo.

Privately held DynaGen was founded by Paul Wareham and designs and manufactures engine and generator control systems for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket applications. The company is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada.

DynaGen said the merger between it and Cattron propels the DynaGen portfolio to reach a global audience and accelerate growth by leveraging Cattron’s production and distribution, global team and complimentary control solutions.

“When I became CEO of DynaGen approximately one year ago, I knew this company had huge upside opportunity and was punching way above its weight for the size of the organization,” said DynaGen CEO Jamie Davison. “It was apparent early on that an acquisition by a strong industry player could propel the brand and its products to the world stage and would be the right catalyst for growth. We met with a number of potential suitors but Cattron stood out as the obvious choice for DynaGen and its team.”

“DynaGen brings trusted engineering, product design and application expertise to a vital customer base. Beyond generator control, the company has made great strides in offering users flexible and powerful telemetry capability.” said Ryan Wooten, CEO of Cattron. “We are continually focused on expanding our offering and bringing value to our customer relationships. DynaGen is a strong strategic complement and will enable us to broaden our addressable market.”