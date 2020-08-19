Continental Engines Marks 50th Year

Continental Engines (CE), a distributor of engines and generator sets headquartered in Greenville, S.C., is marking its 50th year in business and is looking to expand, according to Jeff Cooper, owner and CEO.

“Like many companies, we had a bit of a downturn with the virus,” Cooper said. “But as companies run into engine supply chain problems and become more cost conscious, we’re able to offer creative, cost saving, custom engineered solutions. I’m encouraged by what we’re seeing.”

In addition to selling parts and servicing a wide range of commercial engines for industrial use, CE is a direct distributor of Hatz, JCB, Doosan, Yamaha and Kirloskar industrial engines. “Our ability to provide a one-stop resource for sales, engineering and service related to engine and power generation needs across a broad platform of industries and project applications, separates us from the competition,” said Cooper. “We provide engineered applications and turn-key projects for a wide array of engine and power solutions.”