Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Continental Engines
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

Continental Engines Marks 50th Year

Mike Brezonick

Continental Engines (CE), a distributor of engines and generator sets headquartered in Greenville, S.C., is marking its 50th year in business and is looking to expand, according to Jeff Cooper, owner and CEO.

“Like many companies, we had a bit of a downturn with the virus,” Cooper said. “But as companies run into engine supply chain problems and become more cost conscious, we’re able to offer creative, cost saving, custom engineered solutions. I’m encouraged by what we’re seeing.”

In addition to selling parts and servicing a wide range of commercial engines for industrial use, CE is a direct distributor of Hatz, JCB, Doosan, Yamaha and Kirloskar industrial engines. “Our ability to provide a one-stop resource for sales, engineering and service related to engine and power generation needs across a broad platform of industries and project applications, separates us from the competition,” said Cooper. “We provide engineered applications and turn-key projects for a wide array of engine and power solutions.”

Related Articles

Continental Engines Marks 50th Year
Peterbilt 220EV Now Available For Orders
New Home For Navistar eMobility
Daimler To Settle Diesel Emissions Regulatory, Civil Proceedings In United States
Cat’s Electric Locomotive
New Taylor International Dealer For Guam
Doosan Releases Generators Compliant With Canadian Regulations
Cascade New Mitsubishi Marine Distributor

Latest News

Continental Engines Marks 50th Year
Dana Opens New Off-Highway Facility In China
Deutz Cutting 1000 Jobs
Peterbilt 220EV Now Available For Orders
Ylänen New Vice President, Deere Forestry
Finalists Named For $6.3 Billion Postal Vehicle Contract
New Home For Navistar eMobility
Daimler To Settle Diesel Emissions Regulatory, Civil Proceedings In United States
AEM: July Ag Numbers Extends Growth Streak

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.