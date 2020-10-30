Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Continental Tire plant
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

Continental Begins Tire Production At New Plant

Mike Brezonick ,

Global tire manufacturer Continental has shipped the first tires from its greenfield plant in Clinton, Miss., less than four years after the plant’s initial groundbreaking. The Clinton plant produces large truck and bus tires for the North American market and will employ 500 people by the end of 2020. It is Continental’s second location producing truck tires in the United States, along with Mount Vernon, Ill.

“Continental is proud to deliver the first tire shipment from the Clinton plant,” said Tom Fanning, Continental’s U.S. market manager for truck and bus tires. “This plant will produce 750,000 tires annually, enhancing our ability to service the North American market and deliver tires faster to our customers.”

Continental said it has seen customer demand for commercial vehicle tires growing globally in the past decade, both in new truck and bus tires, as well as tire retreads. This growth led the company to establish further production capacity in the U.S. The Clinton plant is Continental’s first new plant for the truck tire business globally in more than 10 years.

Related Articles

Tier 4 Tug Delivered To Navy In Washington State
Continental Begins Tire Production At New Plant
NG Truck Sales Down 15% Through August, Says ACT
Nine Microturbines For European Manufacturers
Tuff Torq Building Product Development Test Facility
Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems
ASV Continues Dealer Network Expansion
Titan Outfits World’s Largest Tractor With Eight LSW Farm Tires

Latest News

Tier 4 Tug Delivered To Navy In Washington State
Continental Begins Tire Production At New Plant
NG Truck Sales Down 15% Through August, Says ACT
Daimler In Partnership With LIDAR Specialist Luminar
Nine Microturbines For European Manufacturers
Czaja New CTO At Parker Hannifin
Tuff Torq Building Product Development Test Facility
Improved Roading From New Camso TTS Systems
Briggs & Stratton CEO Sees Better Times Ahead

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.