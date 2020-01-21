Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Construction equipment reports
Industry Notes 

Construction Equipment Market Reports

Mike Osenga , , , , ,

Off-Highway Research has announced the availability of a number of special reports on the construction equipment industries in Malaysia, the Philippines and South Africa. There is also a new report on the Chinese powered access industry. The reports were published in late 2019 and are up to 220 pages in length.

The reports on Malaysia, the Philippines and South Africa include coverage of 17 equipment types and discuss:

  • Market size
  • Market shares
  • Production & component sourcing where applicable
  • Distribution networks
  • Machine population
  • Models available
  • Five-year sales forecasts

There are also manufacturer and distributor profile sections, covering the major participants in the industry, along with background information on the Malaysian, Filipino and South African economies and their growth drivers.

Meanwhile, The Powered Access Industry in China provides insights into this large and fast-growing segment, focusing on scissor and boom lifts. Contents include:

  • Market size and trends
  • Market shares
  • Production & component sourcing
  • Foreign trade
  • Pricing
  • Population and end-users
  • Five-year sales forecast

There is also a section of manufacturer profiles and profiles on China’s leading rental companies – the key customer group for powered access equipment.

All Off-Highway Research reports include detailed data tables and in-depth analysis of trends. Reports are in .pdf format, with all data tables provided in Excel format.

These reports are used by OEMs, component suppliers and aftermarket participants to identify growth opportunities and make informed strategic decisions for the profitable expansion of their businesses.

Reports can be bought online at https://www.offhighway-store.com and more information is available by contacting mail@offhighwayresearch.com

Related Articles

Construction Equipment Market Reports
Kubota Shows Prototype Machines, Invests In Smart Farm Technology
Bendix Closing Illinois Plant
Acquisition In Organic Ranking Cycle Technology
Torqeedo and ZF Tie-Up
Ownership Change For GIE+EXPO
Doosan Dealer Changes
Microturbine, Solar At Remote Oil Site

Latest News

Toro To Acquire Ventrac Tractor Manufacturer
Danfoss Buying Eaton’s Hydraulics Business
Construction Equipment Market Reports
AGCO Expands French Massey Ferguson Campus
Kubota Shows Prototype Machines, Invests In Smart Farm Technology
Bendix Closing Illinois Plant
Electric Peterbilt Delivered To Werner
Acquisition In Organic Ranking Cycle Technology
Torqeedo and ZF Tie-Up

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.