Construction Equipment Market Reports

Off-Highway Research has announced the availability of a number of special reports on the construction equipment industries in Malaysia, the Philippines and South Africa. There is also a new report on the Chinese powered access industry. The reports were published in late 2019 and are up to 220 pages in length.

The reports on Malaysia, the Philippines and South Africa include coverage of 17 equipment types and discuss:

Market size

Market shares

Production & component sourcing where applicable

Distribution networks

Machine population

Models available

Five-year sales forecasts

There are also manufacturer and distributor profile sections, covering the major participants in the industry, along with background information on the Malaysian, Filipino and South African economies and their growth drivers.

Meanwhile, The Powered Access Industry in China provides insights into this large and fast-growing segment, focusing on scissor and boom lifts. Contents include:

Market size and trends

Market shares

Production & component sourcing

Foreign trade

Pricing

Population and end-users

Five-year sales forecast

There is also a section of manufacturer profiles and profiles on China’s leading rental companies – the key customer group for powered access equipment.

All Off-Highway Research reports include detailed data tables and in-depth analysis of trends. Reports are in .pdf format, with all data tables provided in Excel format.

These reports are used by OEMs, component suppliers and aftermarket participants to identify growth opportunities and make informed strategic decisions for the profitable expansion of their businesses.

Reports can be bought online at https://www.offhighway-store.com and more information is available by contacting mail@offhighwayresearch.com