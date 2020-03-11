Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

ConExpo opens
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE 

ConExpo Opens Honoring Women In Construction

Mike Osenga

ConExpo -Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, opened with the unveiling of a 3D printed statue of a female construction worker to represent the growing role women play in the construction industry.

The statue is the world’s largest 3D printed statue of a person. Standing on a 10 ft. base, the statue stands an additional 19 feet high, with her feet placed approximately 10 feet apart. The statue was designed by Wauwatosa, Wis.-based 3D artist Anna Benjamin, printed by White Clouds in Ogden, Utah over the course of two months, and unveiled in the show’s Tech Experience area in Silver Lot.

The new statue joins two other statues that depict male construction workers that have been greeting ConExpo -Con/Agg attendees since the 1990s.

Attendance was not announced, but AEM said it is trending higher than 2017.

Related Articles

First Perkins Hybrids in North America
ConExpo Opens Honoring Women In Construction
Cummins Performance Series Warranty Extended
FPT Industrial Hybrid Engine With E-Flywheel
Lots of Deere Engine & Electrification News
Caterpillar, Trimble Announce Changes To Joint Venture
In-Vehicle System by MTA
Deutz’ All-Electric 360-V Drive System

Latest News

First Perkins Hybrids in North America
ConExpo Opens Honoring Women In Construction
Cummins Performance Series Warranty Extended
FPT Industrial Hybrid Engine With E-Flywheel
Lots of Deere Engine & Electrification News
Caterpillar, Trimble Announce Changes To Joint Venture
In-Vehicle System by MTA
Deutz’ All-Electric 360-V Drive System
Isuzu Opens Prototype Center For Engines, Power Units

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.