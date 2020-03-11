ConExpo Opens Honoring Women In Construction

ConExpo -Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, opened with the unveiling of a 3D printed statue of a female construction worker to represent the growing role women play in the construction industry.

The statue is the world’s largest 3D printed statue of a person. Standing on a 10 ft. base, the statue stands an additional 19 feet high, with her feet placed approximately 10 feet apart. The statue was designed by Wauwatosa, Wis.-based 3D artist Anna Benjamin, printed by White Clouds in Ogden, Utah over the course of two months, and unveiled in the show’s Tech Experience area in Silver Lot.

The new statue joins two other statues that depict male construction workers that have been greeting ConExpo -Con/Agg attendees since the 1990s.

Attendance was not announced, but AEM said it is trending higher than 2017.