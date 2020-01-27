ConExpo-IFPE Still Growing

ConExpo-Con/Agg, the Western Hemisphere’s largest construction trade show is not very far away.

The once-every-three-years event has 2800 exhibitors, 2.5 million sq. ft. of exhibit space, which also includes IFPE, the International Fluid Power Exposition, which brings together the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries together in one place. Both events open Tuesday, March 10 and runs through Saturday, March 14. Weekday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The show continues to grow, which has led show organizer AEM to add yet another extra exhibit hall and lot area. The Festival Grounds – see the accompanying map – a pleasant walk from the main Las Vegas Convention Center grounds and will include earthmoving, material handling, hauling, lifting (aerial and cranes) and underground construction exhibitors.

In short, if you operate, buy, rent, build or design mobile machinery used in the asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining or utility industries, there’s something for you to see in Las Vegas.

For more information, go to www.conexpoconagg.com