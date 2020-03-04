ConExpo, IFPE Cancellations & Changes (Updating)

The latest changes and cancellations for ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE, There are now a stream of changes and alternations coming in existing schedules and events. IFPE has been especially hard hit as three of the major global hydraulic manufacturers, Parker, Eaton and Danfoss have now all pulled out.

Check back, as we will be posting more updates as we become aware of them.

Danfoss — March 4, 4:30 pm –

Danfoss Power Solutions has decided to pull out of ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE citing coronavirous concerns. That means three of the major global hydraulic manufacturers will not be at the show.

AEM — March 4, 12:52 pm –

AEM tells KHL; “absolutely not cancelling the event. Not even a discussion. Most AEM staff are onsite and preparations/booth building is going well.

Parker Hannifin –March 4, 21:02 GMT –

Parker has made a difficult, but thoughtfully considered decision, to not participate as an exhibitor or as attendees at IFPE/ConExpo 2020 next week.

With the coronavirus COVID-19 continuing to spread, and with more than 200 Parker team members attending globally, they believe it is prudent for them not to travel. Parker’s priority is to protect the health and safety of its team members and the communities where they live and work.

We continue to support the show and its organizers and look forward to another great event at IFPE/ConExpo 2023.

Eaton Hydraulics – March 4, 8:42 a.m. – (Eaton has since confirmed it will not attend) “I wanted to reach out with an update that Eaton will be limiting employee attendance at upcoming tradeshows and conferences. The company will be limiting travel and presence at large-scale gatherings in response to the overall guidance of leadership in taking precautionary and preventive health measures due to COVID-19.

“In lieu of a meeting at IFPE/ConExpo, we’re hoping to connect with you in a different way next week or following the event. We have several experts ready to talk with you when you’re available—the conversation will just need to be over the phone rather than at our booth.”

Wacker Neuson – March 3, 2:28 pm —

Due to the health and safety of our staff and those attending ConExpo-Con/Agg, Wacker Neuson is canceling the press conference scheduled in our booth for Wednesday, March 11 from 7:30 to 9:00 am.

We are still expecting to have a great show, and despite a more limited staff, we will be promoting our products and services with the All Access Tour theme.