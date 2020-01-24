ConExpo-Con/Agg Pre-Registration Sets Record

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) said that more than 38,000 people registered for ConExpo-Con/Agg last week (January 10 to 17) as the early-bird deadline closed on Friday, January 17. This, AEM said, represents a record-breaking total of registrations for a single week. The show is slated for March 10 to 14 in Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled to see this kind of energy and enthusiasm with last week’s record-breaking attendee registrations,” said AEM Vice President of Exhibitions Dana Wuesthoff. “We’re less than 50 days from the show, and overall our registrations are pacing well ahead of previous shows, indicating a continued sense of optimism from contractors as they look for new products and innovations to help them succeed in the years ahead.”

Momentum continues to build for the 2020 show, as nearly 2500 exhibitors are set to unveil more than 500 new products and showcase innovations for asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more, covering more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibition space. In addition, more than 50 show-related press conferences have been scheduled and over 150 industry-driven education sessions will highlight equipment end user trends, technologies and best practices.

Attendees can still save more than 20 percent off the show registration through March 9. ConExpo-Con/Agg co-locates with IFPE, the International Fluid Power Exhibition for the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries. AEM is a show owner and producer.

ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE 2020 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center and nearby Festival Grounds. Click here to learn more.