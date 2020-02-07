Diesel Progress

ConExpo-Con/Agg, IFPE and The Coronavirus

With publicity at its peak regarding the spread of the Coronavirus outside of China, questions have been raised about its impact, if any, on the ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE shows in Las Vegas March 10-14. North America’s largest construction equipment show usually attracts a global audience of over 120,000 people, including a sizeable contingent from China.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has issued the following statement regarding the coronavirus.

“Our foremost priority is focused on the health and safety of all participants at Conexpo-Con/Agg & IFPE 2020, including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, and others involved in the show.

“We are closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus and following guidelines that are provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We are in communication with international organizations that have been impacted by the travel restrictions. Our plans to hold a successful CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE have not changed.”

