ConExpo-Con/Agg Closing Early

The 2020 edition of ConExpo -Con/Agg & IFPE is closing a day early, according to show organizers. The statement from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the show organizers:

“Due to the growing concerns about COVID-19, the travel restrictions put in place by the President and changing corporate travel policies that impact many of our attendees and exhibitors, we have made the decision to close ConExpo -Con/Agg & IFPE one day early, closing on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

“We made this decision based on conversations with our AEM officers and other leadership, several top exhibitors, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the office of the Nevada Governor.

“As we have said from early February when the first news of COVID-19 became available, we were committed to monitoring the situation daily and keeping our top priority focused on the health and safety of all participants at ConExpo -Con/Agg & IFPE 2020, including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the show.

“After 5 p.m. on March 13, we will begin to dismantle booths and begin the scheduled process of removing equipment from the show floor.

“A press release announcing final attendance and more information will be provided soon.

“We thank our exhibitors, attendees, vendors and the City of Las Vegas for its support throughout this week.”