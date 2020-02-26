ConExpo And The Coronavirus: An Update

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), organizer of ConExpo-Con/Agg and the co-located IFPE Show, have affirmed the 2020 shows are set to take place as planned, March 10-14 in Las Vegas. The association is closely monitoring COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, and said it is taking necessary steps and precautions to ensure a safe and productive show experience.

Advanced registration is well ahead of the 2017 show and AEM said it anticipates more than 130,000 attendees.

“The shows are just two weeks away and we understand the concern about COVID-19 may be of concern,” said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/Agg show director. “We want to be as transparent as possible and share information about the proactive steps we are taking to address concerns.”

AEM said its top priority continues to be focused on the health and safety of all participants at the events, including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the show. “We are closely monitoring the news and will follow any protocols that are provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO),” the association said in a statement.

Hand sanitizer will be available in all registration areas, media rooms, information stands, the international trade center, meeting/education spaces, workforce and VIP areas. Further, staff will also be cleaning those areas more frequently, especially tables, keyboards/screens, door handles. AEM said it has also confirmed hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the grounds.

“Rest assured, we are adhering to all guidance and recommended safety measures issued by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health organizations,” said Wuesthoff. “We are encouraging attendees to take common-sense precautions and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of illness. We have also been working with the Las Vegas Convention Center, the airport authority and area hotels and resorts to coordinate appropriate safety procedures.”

AEM said it has had no major exhibit cancellations. Exhibitors have been following normal move-in schedule protocols and the association said it anticipates all exhibitors will be moved in and ready for the shows’ opening day on Tuesday, March 10.

“CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE are taking COVID-19 very seriously and are fully invested and prepared to host a successful show,” the AEM statement added. “Ultimately, we encourage everyone to make responsible decisions and stay home if they are sick.”

For additional information, please visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/covid-19-update/