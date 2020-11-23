Comer Industries At Bauma China 2020

Bauma China exhibition will start on November 24 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Comer Industries will exhibit in Hall N5, Booth 511 and announced the products and solutions dedicated to mobile elevating working platforms (MEWP) and excavators that will be on display.

The Italy-based manufacturer will showcase one of its largest final drives: a brand-new package solution for excavators between 80-100 tonnes that has been co-designed with a renown Japanese hydraulic manufacturer. In fact this three planetary drives unit can now also be equipped and supplied with a plug-in two-speed axial piston motor with over 300-cm3 displacement.

To cover its complete offer for the entire excavator market, Comer Industry will exhibit a slew drive, intended for 36-50 tonnes range if used alone or for machines over 75 tonnes when used in twin set. This two-stage planetary slew drive can be installed also in forestry machines and material handling equipment; it can be supplied as a gearbox only or coupled with a stand-alone slew motor in a complete package.

Comer Industries will showcase at Bauma China also its new-generation axle series, an integrated solution dedicated to MEWP applications. The company said, these axles are compact and easy to install and deliver the required performance while granting safety and reliability.

The new-generation axles will pair with multi-purpose transmissions: for conventional powertrain layouts using an internal combustion engine, a hydraulic motor is integrated in the axle itself. For alternative powertrain layouts, within the same drivetrain architecture and keeping the front axle of the machine unaltered, the rear axle can be coupled to an electric motor resulting in a full electric or diesel-electric configuration.

In addition to these drivetrain products, Comer Industries presents a slew drive combined with a hydraulic motor and counterbalance valve in single package for a fully integrated solution.