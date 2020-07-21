CO Monitoring For Honda Portable Generators

The EU3000iS inverter generator is one of the first models to be fitted with Honda’s new CO-Minder carbon monoxide detection system

CO-Minder rolling out in this month

Continuously measures CO levels near the generator

Automatically shuts down generator before CO reaches a dangerous level

Honda Power Equipment, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., announced it is equipping all of its portable generator models with CO-Minder, a new carbon monoxide (CO) detection system designed to help protect users from injury or death from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Honda CO-Minder system is designed to continuously measure carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator and automatically shuts down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level.

Honda Power Equipment will roll out the CO-Minder technology on existing generator models throughout 2020, starting in July with four models—the EU1000i and EU3000iS Super Quiet Series inverter generators for work, home, and recreational applications; the Economy Series EG4000 open-frame unit for home backup and workplace power; and the EB10000 Industrial Series generator, what the company refers to as its flagship model. By the end of this year, all Honda portable generator models will feature the CO-Minder carbon monoxide detection system.

The Honda CO-Minder carbon monoxide detection system uses what the company says is a fast-reacting sensor that continuously monitors for carbon monoxide in the air near the generator. If the sensor detects a CO level at or exceeding 800 ppm at a given time, or an average of 400 ppm for 10 minutes (per Portable Generators Manufacturers’ Association [PGMA] G300-2018 standards), it triggers the generator to shut down automatically. A safety light on the main panel notifies the user that a buildup of carbon monoxide caused the generator to shut down.

Honda said the system is not intended to be overridden or tampered with, and the sensors are designed to work even if they are accidentally blocked. The sensors, are both moisture and dust resistant, and match the design running temperatures of Honda generators, allowing for use anywhere in the U.S.

Further, the generator sensor system automatically tests itself and is equipped with a built-in warning, alerting the user to replace the sensors prior to end of life. Finally, the sensors conform to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) PGMA G300-2018 quality standard established for carbon monoxide monitors for generators.

Labels on the Honda generator models equipped with the CO-Minder carbon monoxide detection system contain additional safety information, such as an exhaust directional safety warning decal, an anti-tamper message, and information on restarting the generator after an automatic CO-related shutdown.

Coinciding with the CO-Minder launch, Honda is reminding users that generators must be used outdoors and away from windows and doors to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide. Even outdoors, if there is no wind, it is possible for CO to accumulate to life-threatening levels in certain locations, such as under the tongue of a fifth wheel recreational vehicle, the company said.