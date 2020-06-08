Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

CNH Updates Investment in Nikola

Mike Osenga , ,
Industry Notes 
CNH Ups Nikola Investment

CNH Industrial N.V. said it now owns over 7% following a recent stock transaction. CNH made a $250 million investment, through its Iveco commercial vehicle segment, in Nikola.

Now, as a consequence of the June 3, 2020 completion of the previously announced merger between VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., and Nikola, former shareholders of Nikola received 1.901 shares of VectoIQ for every one share held in Nikola and became shareholders of VectoIQ. VectoIQ in turn, changed its name to Nikola Corp. Nikola Corp. shares began trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol NKLA on June 4, 2020.

As a result of the Merger, Iveco now holds 25,661,449 shares of Nikola Corp., corresponding to approximately 7.11% of Nikola outstanding share capital.

Related Articles

Jacksonville For New Deutz Power Center
Last Call for AEM Hall of Fame Nominations
CNH Updates Investment in Nikola
Navistar Blames COVID-19 For Q2 Losses
E-Truck Manufacturer Nikola Goes Public
Kohler Establishes ‘Kohler Engines University’
EPA Proposing Changes To Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Tests
NFPA’s Numbers Show No Turn Yet

Latest News

Mellquist Named President Volvo Penta, Member of Volvo Group Management
Astec Closing Telsmith
Briggs & Stratton, Club Car Announce Battery Supply Agreement
Jacksonville For New Deutz Power Center
Last Call for AEM Hall of Fame Nominations
Garrison Adds Leadership Role At Terex AWP
Daimler Truck Establishes Fuel Cell Company
New Hydraulic Load Sensing Valves
Donaldson-Nelson Deal Off

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.