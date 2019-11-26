CNH Sells Ag-Bag To RCI Engineering

RCI Engineering of Mayville, Wis., has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Ag-Bag product line from CNH Industrial America. Ag-Bag, based in St. Nazianz, Wis., designs and builds machines used for the storage of feed and other agricultural commodities.

“We are excited about continuing the tradition of quality, durability and best-in-class performance of the Ag-Bag product line at RCI,” said Randy Clark, founder of RCI. “We are committed to supporting the dealer network, growing the product line to serve future forage needs, and providing premier product support for all Ag-Bag products.

RCI said it will handle all dealings of the business going forward, and the products will be marketed under the “Ag-Bag by RCI” brand name. All operations for the product line will be relocated to RCI’s facilities in Mayville.

RCI was founded in 2005 with a focus on hay and forage equipment for commercial operations and has since expanded into forage plot research equipment. It also offers engineering and manufacturing services to OEMs of agricultural equipment.

RCI has worked with Ag-Bag products since 2011, when it was hired to perform engineering and prototype manufacturing services for the brand. With the acquisition, RCI said it will bring all Ag-Bag-dedicated employees to RCI.

Founded in 1978, Ag-Bag began selling Silo Press products made in Germany. Over time, the products were adapted for the U.S. markets. In 1989, Ag-Bag purchased the Silo Press business and patents. In 2004, the company was purchased by Miller St. Nazianz and ten years later CNH Industrial acquired the Miller sprayer and the Ag-Bag product lines.