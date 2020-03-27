CNH Names Temporary GM

Brad Crews

Following the sudden departure of CEO Hubertus Mühlhäuser earlier this week, CNH Industrial N.V. announced the temporary appointment of Brad Crews as general manager North America.

In this role, CNH said Crews will ensure cross-functional governance and coordinate all North American regional efforts during the COVID-19 situation. He will also temporarily join the company’s Global Executive Committee, an operational decision-making body of CNH Industrial, which is responsible for reviewing the operating performance of the segments and making decisions on certain operational matters.

Crews has over 25 years of experience with CNH Industrial in manufacturing, quality and operations. He first joined the company in 1994 and has held a variety of roles including that of chief quality officer. Crews was also chief operating officer NAFTA from 2014 – 2017, and was president, Agricultural Equipment Product Segment from 2015 – 2017.

CNH said Crews will retain his responsibilities as brand president for the Case IH and Steyr agricultural brands.