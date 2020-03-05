CNH CEO To Keynote Diesel Progress Summit

Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser, CEO, CNH Industrial

Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser, chief executive officer of CNH Industrial N.V. will be one of the keynote speakers at the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit (DPS). Mühlhäuser joins Dana Inc. Chairman and CEO James Kamsickas as keynote speakers for the event. Mühlhäuser will speak at 2:00 p.m. Kamsickas will speak in the morning.

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit and the companion Diesel Progress Awards, will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the at the Loews Chicago O’Hare, Rosemont, Ill. The Diesel Progress Summit is organized by KHL Group and its magazines Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress. The Summit is targeted at OEMs, engine manufacturers and distributors, component and powertrain suppliers and fleet owners.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “New Directions In Engines And Powertrains,” and will feature speakers on diesel engines, electrification technology, fuel cells and other new power technologies, as well as case studies from OEMs and equipment users. Presentations will cover issues such as engine emissions regulations, new power technologies such as fuel cells and batteries, developments in diesel engines and the transition from diesel to new power technologies.

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit follows the success of the inaugural Summit in Louisville in September 2019 which was attended by over than 300 delegates.

Mühlhäuser, CEO of CNH Industrial, a $28 billion global manufacturer of on-highway, and off-highway vehicles, as well as diesel engines and other forms of power, brings a unique perspective to the theme “New Directions In Engines And Powertrains,” as both a manufacturer of engine-powered-equipment and the power for those machines.

Mühlhäuser brings extensive leadership experience at multinational industrial companies and a knowledge and insight of the power, agricultural and construction sectors. Prior to joining CNH Industrial he was president, CEO and director of Welbilt Inc., a manufacturer of food service equipment. Before joining Welbilt Inc., he dedicated two years to his family business, tunneling specialist Mühlhäuser Holding Ltd.

From 2006 to 2013 he held positions at AGCO Corp., a global agricultural equipment manufacturer. Initially Mühlhäuser was the senior vice president of strategy and integration and was subsequently appointed senior vice president of AGCO’s global engine division. In 2009 he assumed the role of senior vice president Eastern Europe and Asia, and in 2012 became head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, AGCO’s largest business region.

Mühlhäuser started his career at Arthur D. Little in Zurich, Switzerland in 1994, where he was appointed global head of the strategy & organization practice in 2000. He was also a member of the global executive team.

He holds an MBA from the European Business School of Wiesbaden and Oestrich-Winkel. He serves on the board of Cormoran de Bilbao SL, of Bilbao, Spain and is also a member of the board of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), a member of the Business Roundtable, and serves on the Board of Trustees of the University of Tampa, Fla.