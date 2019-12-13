CNH Adds Soil Sensing Equipment

CNH Industrial N.V.’s accelerator for tech startups, AGXTEND, announced it has acquired a minority stake in Geoprospectors GmbH, a supplier of soil sensing equipment for precision agriculture and subsurface engineering.

CNH Industrial launched the AGXTEND, focused exclusively on aftermarket precision farming technology solutions, in 2018. At the time, CNH said AGXTEND would provide customers of CNH Industrial’s agricultural brands, Case IH, Steyr and New Holland Agriculture, as well as those of competitor companies, access to exclusive productivity enhancing precision farming technologies, which will be of benefit throughout the entire cropping cycle.

AGXTEND specializes in emerging precision farming and ISOBUS solutions in the agricultural industry to provide customers with access to arange of precision farming solutions from strategic partner companies, shortening time to market and facilitating wider-scale adoption.

With this acquisition, CNH said it brings a stronger presence in soil sensing technology, as well as enhanced synergies facilitating the launch of disruptive new products.

The solutions provided by Geoprospectors will enable AGXTEND to offer a range of geophysical technologies and services for farmers, to obtain data regarding soil resources. The resulting data can be analyzed using Farm Management Information Systems (FMIS) as well as being utilized to automate in-field processes in real time.

Geoprospectors, headquartered in Traiskirchen, Austria, was founded in 2014 and joined the AGXTEND platform in January 2019, providing its SoilXplorer sensor and the ISOBUS DepthXcontrol kit.