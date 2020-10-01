CNG Truck Order in South America For Iveco

Iveco, part of CNH Industrial, has won an order for 100 Stralis Natural Power trucks powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) from NRG Argentina S.A., a supplier to the oil and gas industry. NRG Argentina provides last-mile and on-site management services.

In addition, NRG Argentina S.A. has purchased 100 maintenance contracts for the trucks which will enable Iveco to assist in the development of an exclusive service and maintenance center within the province of Río Negro in central Argentina, and NRG Argentina S.A.’s headquarters.

The Stralis Natural Power trucks are powered by a Cursor 13 engine, capable of operating on either CNG or LNG. The engine is listed as having maximum output of 400 hp and a maximum torque of 1700 Nm.

Iveco says the Cursor 13 NP engine is protected by two patents: the first, for which patent protection is in progress, is the FPT Industrial proprietary knock control that makes it possible to increase the performance, enables fuel compatibility, and protects the engine and 3-way catalyst from misfiring.

The second is FPT Industrial’s proprietary reactive air-flow control management system, a new stoichiometric ratio control logic that is applied during gearshifts. This ensures a continuous torque delivery during automatic gear shifting, which enables maximized performance and the fastest gearshift. FPT Industrial has applied for patent registration for this system.

The engine drives the new Hi-Tronix transmission, a 12-speed automated transmission with electronic clutch. The transmission is designed, Iveco said, to reduce shifting time by 10%, as well as allowing for almost twice the gearshifts of the previous generation of automated transmission and extends transmission oil change intervals to up to 600,000 kms (on long-haul missions). Hi-Tronix also offers additional functionalities, such as a rocking function to recover grip on low-adherence surfaces, four reverse gears and a new PTOs.