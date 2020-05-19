Clarios Names Mark Wallace CEO

Mark Wallace, an executive who has decades of leadership in the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and aftermarket industries, has been named president and chief executive officer at Clarios.

Based in Glendale, Wis., Clarios reportedly produces one in three of the world’s car batteries, and its range of battery technologies support passenger, commercial and recreational vehicle platforms, including start-stop, mild-hybrid, electric and autonomous.

Wallace comes to Clarios from Dana Inc., where he was the executive vice president and president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems. He succeeds Interim CEO John Barkhouse, who will continue as chair of the board.

“Mark has a demonstrated history of driving revenue growth and improving profit margins,” Barkhouse said. “His experience as a leader with extensive knowledge of the OE and aftermarket industries ensures Clarios and its customers are in good hands, and our strategic plan will continue to advance globally.”

“I’m pleased to join Clarios at an exciting point in the company’s history as it continues to cement its reputation in the marketplace and enhance its relationships with customers,” Wallace said. “Clarios is well-positioned globally with its advanced battery solutions. We have the right technologies and the right people, and we have a great environmental reputation.”

Wallace previously served in several leadership roles for Webasto, a global automotive parts supplier, including as president and CEO at Webasto Product North America.