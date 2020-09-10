CIMAC Sets Up Strategy Group For Digitalization

CIMAC, the global association of the Internal Combustion Engines Industry, has announced the formation of a Digitalization Strategy Group to develop a central discussion platform for digitization in the maritime industry worldwide.

“We need a consolidated vision of how digitalization of propulsion and power generation topics will contribute to the digitalization of the maritime industry as a whole,” said Capt. Eero Lehtovaara, head of Regulatory Affairs, ABB Marine & Ports, the designated chair of the group. “Recognizing that the important topic needs the industry’s attention and clarification, we are convinced that in the long run digitalization will contribute to improved operational efficiencies and safety of the entire maritime logistics chain. The CIMAC Digitalization Strategy Group is in no doubt a first step in this direction.”

Rick Boom, Director – Marketing, Woodward, and CIMAC vice president added, “digitalization is such an important topic to our industry, I’m pleased that CIMAC is taking a leading role to help provide a perspective in decision making to our members and all stakeholders on the topic”.

The kickoff meeting was attended by top management level participants from companies representing the engine manufacturer segment, component suppliers, classification societies, system integration solution providers, and universities. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the meeting was held online.

CIMAC is the global non-profit association of the internal combustion machinery industry consisting of national member associations and corporate members in 26 countries in the Americas, Asia and Europe. CIMAC represents the large engine technology sector. This includes diesel and gas engines which are used for power generation, marine propulsion and locomotives.